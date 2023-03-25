Home page World

Nick (22) has been missing near Cape Town since February 15. © South African Police Service

There has been no trace of the missing student from Brandenburg for several weeks. He lost track of him on a hiking trail near Cape Town. Apparently there should be a new witness.

Hout Bay/Kassel – 22-year-old Nick from Germany has been missing in Cape Town since February 15, 2022. The vacationer apparently wanted to walk alone along a hiking route on the Karbonkelberg in the Cape Town suburb of Hout Bay. Five suspects who had Nick’s valuables with them have now been arrested. However, there is still no trace of the missing young man. A security guard is said to be the last person Nick saw. Additionally, an app might have recorded his last steps.

Missing Nick in Cape Town: New witness is said to have seen students last

After Nick’s disappearance, the local police and mountain rescue service found no trace of the student from Brandenburg, eh merkur.de reported. According to the police, he is said to have lived in the Pinelands district in an Airbnb. On the day of his disappearance, he was on his way to the hiking route. His trace is lost from the hiking trail. During a raid, investigators were able to find Nick’s valuables. Five suspects were then arrested who admitted to robbing Nick.

Police spokesman Joseph Swartbooi explained that remote areas such as Hangberg, where the trail is located, pose a high risk of crime. The portal reported Cape Times. It is recommended to visit the areas in groups to avoid becoming a victim of a crime.

Now there is said to be another witness who saw Nick on the hiking trail. As the Picture reported, a security guard is said to have met Nick, who is said to have accompanied him to the mountain saddle. From there, Nick continued to walk alone.

German user uses app on hiking route: police do not want to comment

In addition, according to the image information, an app could show Nick’s last steps. An unknown German user is said to have opened a hiking app in the hiking area on the day Nick disappeared. They recorded three ways of getting to the summit. Whether this is Nick is uncertain. Another German user could have been on the hiking trail at the same time.

Hout Bay Police wanted to be contacted by Picture does not comment on the theory and refers to ongoing investigations. After two weeks, the authorities stopped looking for Nick. Should new information come in, official search parties could be formed again, as the South African Police Service (SAPS) said on March 5.

