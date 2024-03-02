bAs expected, there was a low voter turnout in the parliamentary elections in Iran. The Iranian news agency Fars spoke of a voter turnout of “more than 40 percent” on Saturday night.

Around 25 million people cast their votes in the election of a new parliament and the so-called Council of Experts made up of clergy. More than 61 million of Iran's 85 million inhabitants were called to vote.

Polling stations are extending opening hours several times

The opening hours of the polling stations were extended several times throughout the day, as the official Irna news agency reported. The polls finally closed at midnight local time. In the previous parliamentary election in 2020, voter turnout was 42.57 percent. It was the lowest turnout since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

This year's election was expected to consolidate the power of the ruling Conservatives in Parliament, who currently hold 239 of the 290 seats. Reform-oriented forces can only hope for a few mandates because the majority of their candidates were not allowed to stand for election.

Opposition members are calling for a boycott

Political and religious leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was the first to cast his vote on Friday. While opposition members living in exile called for a boycott, Khamenei personally called for people to take part in the vote.

These were the first elections in Iran since the demonstrations following the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022. The security forces took massive action against the demonstrators during the months-long protests under the motto “Women, Life, Freedom”. Several hundred people were killed and thousands arrested.