Since a few years ago the franchise of Avatar has been taking its second wind, since the production of two films that are canonically linked has been confirmed. And now, the world of video games is also getting its share, this through mobile deliveries, as well as a console game that has apparently been leaked.

the game would be called Quest for Balanceand apparently listed in amazon japan. A version has been included for nintendo switch on the website, with a release date of November 8th. Versions of PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Onebeing a launch that would cover the crossing of generations.

Apparently, Quest for Balance is being published by Game Mill Entertainmentthe company behind several games related to the brand NickelodeonWhat All Star Brawl Y Kart Racers. The franchise of aang is owned by this orange company, so it is logical that they are in charge of publishing and distributing it.

It is worth commenting that the respective game managers have not come out to give a statement regarding the leaks, but it is possible that they will tell us much more about it. Nothing is mentioned about the video game genre either, so it could be an adaptation linked to action, after all the mobile delivery will be a turn-based RPG.

Via: IGN