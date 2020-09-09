A hearth has apparently damaged out within the overcrowded refugee camp of Moria on the island of Lesbos. That may very well be seen within the night on movies on Twitter, for instance from the help group “medico worldwide”. She wrote: “A nightmare for 13,000 individuals is coming true – a nightmare that might have been prevented for thus lengthy.” Different eyewitnesses reported unanimously. The circumstances are at present nonetheless unclear.

35 individuals just lately examined constructive for the corona virus within the camp. The Greek Ministry of Migration introduced on Tuesday in Athens. This had preceded 2000 assessments because the virus was found in one of many camp residents final week. These affected had been remoted, solely one in all them confirmed signs, it stated. The whole camp will stay in quarantine till September 15. (Tsp)