A few days ago something very important was revealed in the video game industry, something that Xbox brought to light in his fight against sony to be able to finally become creditors to the purchase of Activision Blizzard. And that is that the Japanese brand has been blocking Microsoft for years so that certain video games do not reach your console in the future.

Two of the titles mentioned in the report are final fantasy 16 and also the official remake of silent hill 2, which presumably will not be released in the foreseeable future. In the presentation, Microsoft defends its position by refocusing attention by detailing a handful of “highlighted” games that won’t be appearing on its consoles.

This is what they have commented:

In addition to having outright exclusive content, Sony has also entered into agreements with third-party publishers that require Xbox to be ‘excluded’ from the set of platforms these publishers can distribute their games on. Some prominent examples of these deals include Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix), Bloodborne (From Software), the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix) and the recently announced Silent Hill 2 remaster.

It is worth mentioning that this case may be very close to reality, since in games like Final Fantasy VII Remake a time exclusive legend was displayed with PlayStation. That’s basically because after a year it was released on other platforms like pceither in Steam either epic Games. Leaving aside until now consoles of Microsoft.

That means, that both games surely won’t reach Xbox.

Via: Eurogamer

Editor’s note: It’s a bit dirty for PlayStation to make these kinds of plays, but they’re things that probably no one finds out about, plus companies like Square Enix and Capcom have been allies of Sony for a long time. Anyway, we’ll see if in the end this is true to the letter.