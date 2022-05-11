Electronic Arts currently she is quite busy, since she is preparing important projects like the next entry of Mass Effectthe next Dragon Agethe sequel to Jedi Fallen Order and recreation of dead space. However, it is reported that there are more products that it has in development, some of them are yet to be revealed.

According to information provided by Gematsua “major IP” and a “remake” will be released in early 2023 along with a title EAPartners, one of EA Sports Y EA Sports PGA Tour. This was mentioned by the company in its presentation of financial results for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2022 with good numbers.

With this one might immediately think that dead space is the remake they are talking about, coinciding at the same time as one of the games that will appear at some point in 2023. However, this is not the case, since the launch is not mentioned in the calendar, so it is a title that has not been revealed so far.

In news related to the franchise of Electronic Arts. A fan of the series Mass Effect found a rather suspicious message, one that could indicate the return of the Commander Shepard in the fourth canon installment. If you want to know more about it, we invite you to click on the following linksurely the note could be of your total interest.

We will have to wait for EA reveal more information about your game lineup.

