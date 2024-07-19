Die Polizei teilte um kurz vor vier Uhr mit, dass ein großes Aufgebot und Bombenexperten am Ort der Explosion eingetroffen seien. Etwas später hieß es, man habe in der Nähe die Leiche eines Mannes in einer Wohnung aufgefunden. Er wurde laut Angaben der Hilfsorganisation Magen David Adom durch herabfallendes Schrapnell getötet. Acht Personen haben den Berichten zufolge leichte Verletzungen davongetragen und wurden ins Krankenhaus gebracht. Bewohner wurden aufgerufen, sich dem Ort der Explosion nicht zu nähern und mögliche Überreste von Raketen nicht anzufassen. Auf Bildern waren Sicherheitskräfte zu sehen, die Trümmer inspizierten.

This building was damaged in the detonation. Reuters/Ricardo Moraes

Early in the morning, what had been a suspicion a few hours earlier seemed to become certain: that it was evidently an armed drone that had struck. The army announced that the explosion was caused by a “falling aerial object”. The siren alarm was not triggered. A recording from a surveillance camera near the impact site shows a whirring noise shortly before the detonation.

Drone attack would mean new development

According to the army, air patrols over Israel have been increased, but a higher alert level has not been declared for the time being. If it is confirmed that it was a drone strike, a new stage would be reached in the armed conflict between Israel and its enemies: For the first time, a large city in the center of the country would have been attacked by a drone. Tel Aviv is considered well protected, not least because the Israeli military headquarters, the Kirya, is located here.

Since the outbreak of the Gaza War on October 7 last year, the Lebanese Hezbollah in particular has been using explosive drones against Israel with increasing success. The Iranian-allied militia has used them to hit military targets in the north of the country several times. Israel’s missile defenses, including the “Iron Dome” system, have repeatedly shown weaknesses against this weapon.

But other forces have also repeatedly tried to attack Israel with drones for months, such as the Houthi militia in Yemen or Shiite militias in Iraq. A Houthi spokesman announced on Platform X last night that the group would announce details of a “high-quality” military operation in the coming hours.

Attacks on Hezbollah

A few hours before the explosion, the Israeli military had killed a high-ranking Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon. According to the army, Ali Jaafar Maatouk, an officer in the Radwan elite force, was responsible for attacks on northern Israel. Hezbollah confirmed his death shortly afterwards. According to Israeli sources, further Hezbollah targets were attacked on Thursday evening.