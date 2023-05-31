Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Split

A Ukrainian soldier fires at Russian positions with a rocket launcher near Bakhmut. © Efrem Lukatsky/dpa

Out of control: Prigozhin’s Wagner group suffered heavy losses while retreating from Bakhmut. Because Ukraine’s counter-offensive is overrunning them.

Bachmut – chaos instead of controlled surrender: After the announcement of the victory in Bachmut, the Wagner group of mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin withdraws from the battlefield. Gradually, Russia’s regular army is to gain sovereignty over the region. But the withdrawal of troops suffers a serious setback. Because the counter-offensive that has started in Ukraine is giving the mercenaries a hard time. The situation in the contested region remains opaque.

Ukraine War: Wagner Group suffers high casualties in Bachmut retreat

According to Ukraine, the Wagner group of mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin inflicted heavy losses on retreating from the embattled city of Bakhmut. According to Ukrainian army spokesman Serhii Cherevatyi, 80 fighters were said to have been killed and 119 wounded Newsweek on Wednesday (May 31) with. Although the clashes in the city in the eastern region of Donetsk have decreased significantly during the Ukraine war, skirmishes continue.

Withdrawal from Bakhmut: Prigozhin wants to hand over control to Russia

Ukraine has once again contradicted reports that the city of Bakhmut is now fully under Russian control. Wagner boss Prigoschin had announced the victory in several video messages. At the same time, he announced that his group would withdraw from the region on May 25 and the Russian army would take control. According to the information, the withdrawal should be completed by June 1 so that the troops in the rear can recover and regroup, Prigozhin said.

It is considered certain that the Wagner group suffered heavy losses as a result of the fighting in the actually strategically unimportant region around Bakhmut. US President Joe Biden recently put the number of fighters killed and injured on the Russian side at 100,000. The Wagner group itself spoke of lower numbers. Prigozhin revealed in an interview that he had recruited around 50,000 prisoners for the fight over Bakhmut, 20 percent of whom were killed. He blamed the Kremlin and the Ministry of Defense for the high losses, which left him hanging when it came to supplying soldiers and ammunition.

Prigozhin announces victory in Bakhmut – Ukraine disagrees

Much of the information about the Ukraine war cannot be independently verified. The Ukrainian government of Volodymyr Zelenskyi regularly contradicts reports that the region around Bakhmut has been abandoned by the army. The army spokesman said the number of battles around Bakhmut had decreased, according to the media report, but clashes continued. In recent fighting, Ukrainian forces destroyed an infantry fighting vehicle, a drone, an anti-aircraft gun, two other vehicles and five ammunition depots.

“We managed to break their combat potential, we managed to destroy the Wagner criminal group,” said Cherevatyi. Prigozhin’s hymn of jubilation about victory was in fact a surrender. “Prigozhin flees, leaving Bakhmut to guard the remnants of his group.”

Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

War against Russia: Ukraine attacks behind front line in counter-offensive

Indeed, in the war against Russia, Ukraine has launched its long-awaited counter-offensive. Equipped with many Western tanks and rocket launchers, the attackers are to be pushed back in the summer. Especially with the help of new cruise missile systems, the armed forces can attack far beyond the previous front line. (jkf)