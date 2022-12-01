Something common in the video game industry is the development of works that are many years behind, and one of the clearest examples is Beyond Good and Evil 2, which apparently continues in an unfavorable stage. From the 2017 was announced by Ubisoftand since then we’ve only seen a few trailers that include only CGI.

A new report mentions that the game is in lockdown phase, with some small areas with low resolution textures. That means, the game would be in early development stages. Having a reboot at some point, since external playtesting was going on last summer, but this news would be a step backwards.

Some sites like insiders Gaming have in their possession images and video provided on anonymity basis and on the condition that they not be made public, suggesting that the game was probably rebooted from the Pre-Alpha demo walkthrough that was shown on 2018.

Most of the images and videos provided show empty planets with structures blocked for buildings. Any structure that had any kind of detail is of very low quality. As if it were a 480p resolution or much lower.

Editor’s note: It seems that several Ubisoft games are suffering from this. Since the remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time and Skull & Bones are also late in development. It remains to be seen what they should say.