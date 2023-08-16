Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

There was a gang rape in Magaluf, Mallorca, Spain. (Iconic image) © Clara Margais/dpa

Alleged gang rape in Mallorca Six men are suspected of having committed a crime.

Magaluf – The holiday island of Mallorca is apparently becoming a place of danger for young women. According to the Guardia Civil, a unit of the Spanish police, there was another suspected gang rape in a hotel in the coastal town of Magaluf, the daily newspaper said Ultimate Hora had previously reported. In the weeks before, several serious suspected cases of abuse on the island came to light.

Island Majorca Area 3,640 km² archipelago Balearic Islands Capital city Palma

Six men apparently rape a woman in a hotel – and film the act

Because last month, five German vacationers were arrested who are said to have raped a German vacationer. In this current case, there are six male holidaymakers who are said to have raped an 18-year-old holidaymaker from England. According to the authorities, the horrific crime took place at 5 a.m. after the woman met the men at a party.

Then she is said to have accompanied the men to their hotel. In one of the vacationers’ rooms, the men are said to have attacked the woman. The allegation: serious sexual abuse. In addition, the alleged perpetrators are said to have filmed the crime with their cell phones. The 18-year-old was able to free herself from the men on her own and then ran onto the street to call for help.

After alleged gang rape in the hotel: Police arrest six suspects

The hotel’s security forces then immediately called the police and ensured that no male guest could leave the hotel during this time. The forces searched the room where the alleged perpetrators were staying in order to be able to identify the group of men. To do this, the officials checked the recordings of the surveillance cameras at the hotel entrance and carried out a visual inspection in the room in which the events are said to have occurred.

Rescuers from the Reserve and Security Group (GRS), together with the Civil Guard’s sexual assault team, managed to arrest the six people. That same morning at around 11 a.m., the police officers brought the alleged perpetrators before an investigating judge. At 1 p.m., the victim, accompanied by the police, also appeared in court to describe the case. A coroner had previously examined the woman and apparently found finger marks on her arm.

Holiday season on Mallorca: At least four rapes have become known within a month

In this holiday season alone, this was by no means the only crime of this kind in Mallorca. In addition to the alleged gang rape of an 18-year-old from Hanover, two holidaymakers from Ireland have to answer to a court after sexual abuse. Just a few days later, a 20-year-old German woman was allegedly raped in a pub toilet. Already last year there have been three mass rapes in Spain in just one month.

The frequency is probably also associated with a problem that many are already aware of. Because anyway, many residents of Mallorca complain about the conditions of mass tourism and ever worsening drinking excesses. One initiative is even planning a complete ban on alcohol outdoors.

Spain passes “Only-yes-means-yes-law” – because rapists often get off lightly

Just last year, the Spanish government also passed the so-called “Only yes means yes law”. This means that all sexual partners involved must expressly agree to a sexual act. A tacit consent would therefore already constitute a breach of the law. With this, the left-wing government in Madrid reacted to more and more cases of mass rape, in which the perpetrators get off with light sentences.