From: Julia Hanigk

Several men were injured in a stabbing near the Gustav Heinemann Bridge in Berlin on Sunday evening. © Rolf Zöllner/Imago

The operation was presumably due to a stabbing near the Chancellery in Berlin. Three people were seriously injured. The background to the incident is unclear.

Berlin – According to information from BZ and Picture to a stabbing. According to the BZ The incident occurred in the Spreebogenpark at the Gustav Heinemann Bridge at 8.40 p.m.

Suspected knife attack in central Berlin

A police spokesman confirmed the News agency AFP the incident near the main train station in which several people were injured, possibly by knife attacks. A rescue helicopter brought the emergency doctor to the scene, several injured people were taken to hospital by ambulance, the spokesman explained. According to the information, the criminal investigation department is investigating. The spokesman could not initially say whether there is a suspect.

The Picture Meanwhile, reports that three people were seriously injured and had to be treated by emergency doctors after being stabbed. A fourth person suffered from shock. The police then arrested a suspect near Berlin Central Station. The bloody crime may have been preceded by an argument between the men.

Pictures of the operation show several rescue vehicles, rescue helicopters and firefighters. The circumstances are unclear. (jh/afp)