I.n the city of Serpukhov in the Moscow area, a youngster detonated a self-made explosive device on Monday morning in a school in the area of ​​a women’s convent and injured several people. Russian news agencies reported this.

The young person, who is said to be 18 years old, has attended school himself in the past. The suspected motive was “the suspect’s hatred of school teachers and nuns against the backdrop of hostile relationships”. The attacker was bullied during school days.

The first information stated that the youth had died in the explosion, but shortly afterwards it was reported that they had succeeded in resuscitating him. Seven other minors are said to have been injured. Telegram channels showed pictures of the scene. Accordingly, the explosion occurred at an entrance to the school.

In Perm, Russia, six people were shot dead in an attack by a student on a university in the city last September. A graduate of a school in Kazan city shot dead nine people there in May.