The Movement to Socialism (MAS) led by Luis Arce would have won in the first round of the general elections this Sunday in Bolivia with 52.4 percent of the votes, according to exit polls, while the Citizen Community (CC) of former president Carlos Mesa gets 31.5 percent of the support.

The third most voted force was Creemos, by Luis Fernando Camacho, with 14.1 percent, followed by Chi Hyun Chung from the Frente Para la Victoria (FPV), with 1.6 percent, according to the survey carried out by the company CiesMori for the Unitel and Bolivisión television networks.

However, the first official data from the count do not agree with this result. With just over 13.71 percent of the votes counted at the national level, according to the Plurinational Electoral Body (OEP), CC is in the lead with 44.89 percent, while the MAS would collect 32.92 percent and We believe 20.23 percent.

About 7.3 million people were called this Sunday to go to the polls during an election day that has passed normally, as both Bolivian political actors and international institutions in charge of supervising the elections have coincided. The day was also marked by high participation, 89.16 percent, according to the OEP.

Bolivia has been mired in uncertainty throughout Sunday night, after more than eight hours after the closing of schools, the first official data were not released, nor the polls at the polls scheduled for election night.

Finally, once the CiesMori poll was known and also the one carried out by Jubileo – which gives the MAS 53 percent and CC 30.8 percent -, the MAS candidate has come out to thank the Bolivian people, “who he has shown once again that he is wise “, by the results of an electoral day” which has happily passed according to what we are used to, calm and peaceful. “

«We have recovered democracy, we have recovered hope. We are going to govern for all Bolivians and we are going to build a government of national unity. Today has been for the people what is for the people, ”emphasized a Maple surrounded by party leaders and leaders and representatives of various trade union, peasant and indigenous organizations.

“We are regaining certainty to be able to develop all kinds of economic activities, for all Bolivian families who have been in uncertainty for eleven months,” said the MAS candidate, who has also thanked the international community for their work during the campaign electoral.

Morales celebrates the «great victory» of MAS



Former President Evo Morales also celebrated the victory. In a message on Twitter, he congratulated Arce and his running mate, David Choquehuanca, for the “great victory” and stressed that “the will of the people has prevailed.” «Our political movement will have a majority in both houses. We have returned millions, now we are going to restore dignity and freedom to the people “, he stressed.

Hours earlier, however, the former president had expressed his “suspicions” over the decision to suspend the quick count system and had denounced that by not publishing the exit polls he was trying to hide “the great triumph of the people represented. for the MAS ».

For his part, the future vice president, David Choquehuanca, has urged Bolivians to “fill our gaze with love, hope and reconciliation”. “Let us work together and from the heart to rebuild a new country where we look at each other with respect again,” commanded the former Foreign Minister with Morales.

Áñez delicits Arce while waiting for official results



Before the official count was released, the interim president herself, Jeanine Áñez, congratulated the MAS candidates and asked them to “govern with Bolivia and democracy in mind.”

«We still do not have an official count, but based on the data we have, Mr. Arce and Mr. Choquehuanca have won the election. I congratulate the winners and ask them to govern thinking about Bolivia and democracy, “he wrote on his Twitter account.

Likewise, former President Jorge ‘Tuto’ Quiroga, who last week decided to withdraw his presidential candidacy due to his lack of options, has accepted the information from the exit polls. “Beyond my enormous differences, as a democrat, I congratulate you and wish you success, given the enormous economic challenge that lies ahead,” he said, referring to Arce and Choquehuanca.

Who has not spoken for now has been Mesa. The Citizen Community candidate, who was already second in the failed October 2019 elections, has not yet ruled on his defeat. Since his electoral campaign, it had been anticipated that the ex-president would pronounce himself when official data were known, although it was before the polls were published.

Although polls at all times pointed to a MAS victory, the advantage over Mesa had been shrinking in recent weeks and the latest polls indicated that Arce would not be able to obtain 50 percent of the votes necessary to avoid the second. return. In this scenario, it was generally expected that the rest of the candidates would back the former president and that he would rise with victory.

However, the polls also showed a high number of undecided in the final stretch of the electoral campaign and Arce himself had argued that there was a “hidden vote” that was going to vote in favor of the MAS in these elections but did not want to express it. public form. According to what the exit polls point out, he would be right.

On the other hand, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, has celebrated the triumph of Arce, and has highlighted how “the Bolivian people united and consciously defeated with votes the coup d’etat” perpetrated against “brother” Evo Morales. “Great victory! Congratulations to President-elect Luis Arce, Vice President David Choquehuanca and our South Indian Chief, Evo Morales, ”he wrote on his Twitter.