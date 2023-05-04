The Apparel Group has joined the list of entities, companies, institutions, businessmen and individuals who have declared their support for the “Endowment of a Billion Meals” campaign, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to launch the largest endowment project to feed food in a sustainable manner. Where the group announced its contribution of 10 million dirhams over five years, to activate sustainable programs to combat and eliminate hunger.

The “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign, which is under the umbrella of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation, embodies the UAE’s firm commitment to its humanitarian role and extending a helping hand to help various communities in all difficult humanitarian circumstances.

The Billion Meal Endowment seeks to provide a food safety net for the neediest groups, especially in countries that are going through challenges in providing food security, in order to contribute to combating hunger and malnutrition, especially among victims of disasters and crises around the world.

The founder and president of the Apparel Group, Sima Ved, said: “The campaign (Stop a Billion Meals) launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expresses the highest meanings of humanity and the values ​​of goodness that characterize the UAE society and its constant endeavor to provide aid to those in need anywhere in the world. And this race to do good, which we witness every year through charitable and humanitarian campaigns that are launched during the holy month of Ramadan, confirms that giving in the UAE is a consistent approach, and that helping others is an integral part of the identity of this kind land.

She added, “We, in (Apparel Group), are honored to join the efforts of the blessed UAE and its permanent charitable and humanitarian initiatives to help the needy and provide food in a sustainable manner to vulnerable groups in the world’s societies. Our contribution to this endowment project is a source of pride and happiness, and an expression of our commitment to support the programs and projects implemented by it.” Foundation (Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives) in dozens of countries ».

The “Endowment of a Billion Meals” campaign continues to receive contributions after His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced its continuation and that the endowment door remains open throughout the year.

The campaign succeeded in collecting one billion and 75 million dirhams at the end of the holy month of Ramadan, as more than 180,000 donors from major shareholders, individuals, companies, and government and private sector institutions contributed to supporting the largest endowment fund to feed food sustainably, through the campaign website and its call center. , and a bank transfer to her account, and via text messages to users of the “du” network and “Etisalat from &e”, as well as using the “Dubai Now” application.