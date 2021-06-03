The Hotel New Madrid, located next to the north of the M-30 in Madrid, has suffered a spectacular fire. The fire, which started around 5:50 p.m., It has affected its exterior facade, especially the upper floors.

Because of this, they are detaching pieces of structure that fall to the area below the property. The fire, whose origin is unknown, has caused a impressive column of smoke and it is visible from various points of the capital.

Until the place have come closer 15 Fire Department teams of the Madrid City Council, Samur-Civil Protection ambulances and police patrols, although at the moment it is unknown if there is personal injury.

Opened in 2005

It is a hotel located in the Bausá street number 27 in Madrid, in the area of ​​Pío XII. It was inaugurated in 2005, it has 225 rooms and revolves around a 40-meter-high atrium that receives direct sunlight.