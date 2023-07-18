Monday, July 17, 2023, 7:16 p.m.



A large column of black smoke alerted a multitude of people on Monday afternoon who immediately called the 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia to give notice of the fire that was devouring a plastic, polyurethane and plastic recycling company. foam rubber, among others, in the municipality of Caravaca de la Cruz.

The fire originated, as THE TRUTH was able to learn, in a cork and stuffing ship. Twelve fire units in six trucks from the Murcia Region Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium traveled to the site to try to put out the flames, while local police officers blocked the road linking the districts of Navares to traffic. and Singla. A helicopter from the General Directorate for Citizen Security and Emergencies based in Zarcilla de Ramos joined the operation, as well as Civil Protection volunteers.

The huge column of black smoke alerted residents of both towns as well as drivers who stopped their march to observe the spectacular fire that occurred in the Cavila industrial estate.

The toilets of a 061 ambulance displaced to the area had to attend to a firefighter when he suffered a heat stroke.

