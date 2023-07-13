Thursday, July 13, 2023, 00:56



The driver of a Volkswagen brand vehicle suffered an accident yesterday afternoon when he crashed into a lamppost and several bollards at the beginning of the Alicante highway, in Murcia.

The accident occurred when, for reasons that are being investigated, the car left the road, climbed onto a sidewalk and crashed into a lamppost, which fell to the ground, and several pivots.

After the accident, the driver, who was not injured, left the vehicle under his own power. The only thing to regret was material damage, since the front part of the car was destroyed as a result of the impact.