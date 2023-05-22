Research indicates that only 14% of drivers and delivery people would exchange flexibility for employment

The majority (75%) of app workers said they preferred to maintain autonomy instead of having a traditional bond with the norms provided for in the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws). Already 14% said they would like to have an employment relationship to guarantee access to labor benefits, even if this implies a loss of flexibility.

The data comes from a survey carried out by Datafolha at the request of the iFood and Uber apps. 1,800 drivers and 1,000 couriers across Brazil were interviewed from January 17 to March 10, 2023 using a questionnaire sent by email. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points. Here’s the full from the survey “Future of work by application” (4 MB).

Just over half of workers (51%) have no other sources of income other than apps. The vast majority (76%) said they wanted to continue working via application, against just 12% who said they would like to stop working this way.

When asked about the intermittent work model (a type of employment contract with a formal contract that facilitates non-constant service provision), 70% answered that it does not meet their needs and 14% said that it does.

Asked about benefits, 89% said they were “need to guarantee certain rights and benefits to application workers, as long as they do not interfere with flexibility”. The others (11%) said that “it is necessary to guarantee all labor rights to app workers, even if this means less flexibility”.

Datafolha listed 2 working templates. Of the total respondents, 91% chose model A, which:

it guarantees freedom and autonomy for me to decide the working hours;

ensures that the worker can refuse travel/delivery orders at any time, without penalty;

ensures that you can work with multiple applications, including those from the same segment;

guarantees some benefits and social protection, without restricting job opportunities;

guarantees earnings proportional to the work done, the way it is today.

Chosen by 9%, model B:

ensures that the company determines the hours and places of work;

guarantees that the company has control over the planning of trips and deliveries, requiring it to be carried out, at risk of fines or even dismissal;

gives the company the power to demand that you only work with one application;

guarantees all labor rights, even if this implies a reduction in job opportunities and income created from the platforms;

guarantees a minimum wage per month for a 40-hour workweek, with the right to paid rest, paid vacations and 13th salary.

According to the survey, 26% of drivers and 34% of couriers contribute to Social Security as employees of a private company or the public sector. Another 26% of drivers and 24% of couriers contribute as self-employed workers.

They do not contribute to Social Security, but 10% of drivers and 10% of couriers have a private pension plan. The others (37% of drivers and 32% of couriers) do not contribute and do not have private plans.

The majority (68%) said they would contribute if the platforms automatically collected the amount destined for Social Security.