The FAST.AI app can detect symptoms of Cerebral Vascular Accident (CVA) without help from a doctor. The app is still in development, but research suggests it can detect facial asymmetry, slurred speech and weakness in the arms, common symptoms of stroke.

FAST.AI uses artificial intelligence and detects symptoms through images and sensors. Studies of 270 patients in Bulgaria have shown that the technology can accurately detect facial asymmetry 97% of the time and arm weakness 72% of the time.

When suffering a stroke, the victim may have better recovery if it is treated within three hours after the occurrence. During this time, the patient may be given drugs that break up clots that cause parts of the brain to lose oxygen. With the app, the victim would reduce the time between having the stroke and receiving treatment, improving the outcome and saving life.