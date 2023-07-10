L’ App Store he turned fifteen. Being the richest video game store on the planet, it is fair to remember. The comparison between the numbers then and those of today is interesting: when it was launched, it contained only 500 applications. Today it has more than 1.76 million, including approximately 460,000 video games.

App Store hits

Steve Jobs with the first iPhone

The App Store was launched exactly on July 10, 2008, as part of the 2.0 firmware update for iPhone devices. Over the years it has revolutionized the way people buy and use mobile applicationsfounding a real market, the dimensions of which are now truly enormous, considering that it is one of Apple’s main sources of revenue.

The App Store also meant the birth of a new one business model for developers, with direct sales to users and a different way of relating to the software market. Over the years there have been controversies, due to the closed nature of the store, complete with investigations by various international antitrust bodies and with the legal war that broke out between Apple and Epic Games, focused on some Apple monopolistic practices.

Disputes aside, the App Store has had a significant impact on the video game industry and audience expansion, becoming a fundamental element of the user experience with Apple devices.