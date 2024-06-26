Home page World

The ChatGPT macOS app is now available to all users, even without a Plus subscription. There is also quick access to the AI ​​​​helper via a keyboard shortcut.

OpenAI, most recently with the launch of ChatGPT-4o, has an exciting news for all macOS users. The ChatGPT desktop app is now accessible to everyone without the need for a Plus subscription or special activation. This opens the door to a variety of useful features directly on the desktop. Most recently, NEXTG.tv in an article that ChatGPT makes jokes about men, but not about women.

ChatGPT macOS App: An Overview

Quick access to the AI ​​helper: With the new macOS app, users can quickly access the AI ​​helper via a keyboard shortcut and a Spotlight-like input line. This makes using ChatGPT not only easier, but also more efficient.

With the new macOS app, users can quickly access the AI ​​helper via a keyboard shortcut and a Spotlight-like input line. This makes using ChatGPT not only easier, but also more efficient. Analysis of screenshots: One of the most notable features is the ability to analyze screenshots. This can be particularly useful for extracting text from images or quickly interpreting visual data.

One of the most notable features is the ability to analyze screenshots. This can be particularly useful for extracting text from images or quickly interpreting visual data. Browse old conversations: The app also allows users to search through old conversations, which is great for quickly finding previous answers and information without having to ask the same questions again.

The app also allows users to search through old conversations, which is great for quickly finding previous answers and information without having to ask the same questions again. Versatile applications: In addition to the classic questions, the app offers a variety of other functions. Whether you want to perform complex calculations, generate creative ideas or solve technical problems – ChatGPT is available.

Step-by-step guide: Installing the ChatGPT macOS app

Visit the OpenAI download page: The app is directly on the OpenAI website available. Download the app: Click the download link and follow the instructions. Install the app: Open the downloaded file and follow the installation steps. Start the app: After installation, the app can be started directly via the dock or a keyboard shortcut.

System requirements for ChatGPT macOS app

The app is optimized for macOS and requires a recent version of the operating system. It should be ensured that all system updates are installed to ensure the best performance.

Benefits of the ChatGPT macOS app