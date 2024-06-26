Press
The ChatGPT macOS app is now available to all users, even without a Plus subscription. There is also quick access to the AI helper via a keyboard shortcut.
OpenAI, most recently with the launch of ChatGPT-4o, has an exciting news for all macOS users. The ChatGPT desktop app is now accessible to everyone without the need for a Plus subscription or special activation. This opens the door to a variety of useful features directly on the desktop. Most recently, NEXTG.tv in an article that ChatGPT makes jokes about men, but not about women.
ChatGPT macOS App: An Overview
- Quick access to the AI helper: With the new macOS app, users can quickly access the AI helper via a keyboard shortcut and a Spotlight-like input line. This makes using ChatGPT not only easier, but also more efficient.
- Analysis of screenshots: One of the most notable features is the ability to analyze screenshots. This can be particularly useful for extracting text from images or quickly interpreting visual data.
- Browse old conversations: The app also allows users to search through old conversations, which is great for quickly finding previous answers and information without having to ask the same questions again.
- Versatile applications: In addition to the classic questions, the app offers a variety of other functions. Whether you want to perform complex calculations, generate creative ideas or solve technical problems – ChatGPT is available.
Step-by-step guide: Installing the ChatGPT macOS app
- Visit the OpenAI download page: The app is directly on the OpenAI website available.
- Download the app: Click the download link and follow the instructions.
- Install the app: Open the downloaded file and follow the installation steps.
- Start the app: After installation, the app can be started directly via the dock or a keyboard shortcut.
System requirements for ChatGPT macOS app
The app is optimized for macOS and requires a recent version of the operating system. It should be ensured that all system updates are installed to ensure the best performance.
Benefits of the ChatGPT macOS app
- Increased productivity: The app’s quick access and versatile functions can significantly increase productivity. Whether at work, at university or in everyday life – ChatGPT is a versatile helper.
- Intuitive user interface: The app is designed to be user-friendly and intuitive to use. The Spotlight-like input line makes finding and using the functions particularly easy.
- Free and accessible: Another great advantage is that the app is free and accessible to all users. There are no hidden costs or subscriptions required.
