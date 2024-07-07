Recently at a professional photographer’s. He has some beautiful treasures in his bag, especially some incredibly expensive lenses. A Noctilux-M 1:1.2/50 was the first lens from Leica with aspherically ground lenses in 1966. Purchase price today, new: 7500 euros. Then the extremely fast Summilux-M 1:1.4/28 from Leica, a wide angle with extreme sharpness in the focal plane, consisting of ten lenses in seven groups, new price 7000 euros. We also found the Summilux-M 1:1.4/35 with a classic reportage focal length, which is a little cheaper at 4000 euros.