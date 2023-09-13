Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/09/2023 – 23:12

Motoboys and digital platform companies have not reached an agreement to improve the working conditions of delivery people. After just over four months of trading in a working group (GT) established by the federal governmentrepresentatives of delivery professionals left the meeting held this Tuesday afternoon (12), at the Ministry of Labor and Employment (MTE), in Brasília, dissatisfied.

“We left the GT now at the end of the night [desta terça-feira]. Regarding motorcycle couriers and delivery drivers, there was no agreement. All the proposals presented by the companies are unfeasible, there is no way to embark”, stated the president of SindimotoSP and the National Council of Motor Freighters, Motor Delivery Drivers, Moto Couriers and Deliverers Professional cyclists from Brazil, Gilberto Almeida dos Santos, known as Gil. “After 120 days of meetings in the government’s tripartite GT, we left the table without an agreement with the companies. I’m having a meeting tomorrow [13]around 11 am, with the government, to see which path the government will take”, he added.

Earlier, in the federal capital, motorcycle couriers and delivery drivers held a mobilization on the Esplanada dos Ministériosasking app companies to offer decent minimum pay and decent working conditions, with health and safety guidelines, for their workers.

Delivery drivers protested against the delay in regulating the service and argue that income per hour of work logged into the apps fell 53.60% after the apps became popular, from R$22.90 in 2013 to R$10.55 in 2023.

The National Council of Motoboys and Motodelivery Unions, the National Alliance of Motoboys and Motodeliverers and the union centers demand minimum values ​​of R$35.76 for motorcyclists and R$29.63 for professional cyclists per hour of work.

The companies’ proposals range from R$10.20 to R$12 for motorcyclists and from R$6.54 to R$7 for cyclists. They are represented by the Brazilian Mobility and Technology Association (Amobitec) – which brings together the companies Amazon, iFood, Flixbus, Uber, Zé Delivery, Buser, 99 and Lalamove – and by the Digital Innovation Movement (MID) – which brings together more than 150 companies , including Mercado Livre, GetNinjas, PayPal, Loggi, Movile, Americanas, C6 Bank, Facily, Rappi, OLX and euEntrego.

For September 18th, delivery drivers promise to strike across the country if there is no improvement in the proposal.

“Application companies continue to evade their social responsibilities with millions of delivery drivers across Brazil who, in reality, are not self-employed but workers in a situation of precariousness and slavery”, argued the Brazilian Federation of Professional Motorcyclists, in a statement. According to the entity, the proposals from Amobitec and MID also do not address the safety and health issues of delivery people.

Amobitec reported that it has been presenting documents and proposals since the beginning of discussions, including models for integration into Social Security and minimum earnings values. “Associated companies remain open to dialogue and available to interested parties with the aim of creating a balanced regulatory model for work mediated by digital platforms, which seeks to expand the social protection of professionals and guarantee the legal security of the activity”, says the entity.

The tripartite table – made up of government, employers and workers – had until this Tuesday as a deadline to reach a consensus on minimum earnings, compensation for the use of vehicles, pensions, workers’ health and algorithmic transparency. The report sought representatives from the MTE to comment on the outcome of the negotiations, but received no response.