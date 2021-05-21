After the announcement of a new confinement of President Alberto Fernández, most of the permits to circulate and those that are available in the CuidAR app were canceled, except those of workers considered essential. But there are others that must be re-processed.

According to the information issued by the Government, this is the panorama to be able to circulate with the official application:

Essential permissions remain active. It is not necessary to re-process them.

Non-essential activity permits they will unsubscribe . They must be processed again at: http://argentina.gob.ar/circular

. They must be processed again at: http://argentina.gob.ar/circular The special permits of 24 and 48 hours. they will unsubscribe. They can be re-processed.

Permissions scholarship in person will unsubscribe. They can be processed again at argentina.gob.ar/circular

in person will unsubscribe. They can be processed again at argentina.gob.ar/circular Permissions holidays will be canceled and cannot be processed again

Some important clarifications made by the Government:

Permissions are not edited, and if doing them makes a mistake or it is necessary to update the information, it will have to be processed again.

If an essential person did not include the card GOES UP In the permit, you must re-process it with the card number to be able to use the transport.

If you already have a driving license, it can be viewed and displayed on the Caring App, My Argentina, download it on the web and print it out.

“No app is mandatory, but the permissions to circulate are,” added the official information.

To process a permit, the latest version of DNI.

Queries about DNI and no. DNI processing can be done in @renaper_ar.

In case of doubts about the Circulation Certificates, you can write with the #permissions or to the Help Desk: bit.ly/MesaDeAyuda-CUHC

The application step by step

Complete the required information. Name, document number and procedure number -the 11 numbers that appear to the left of the QR code– and gender. You can also scan the QR code on the document.

Confirm the data and choose whether to share geolocation. One of the objectives of the app is to be able to track the path of suspected or confirmed cases of coronavirus. This is also one of the most criticized.

Complete the address and other additional information, such as work address, means of transport used or card number GOES UP.

To complete the self-test with body temperature and possible symptoms of Covid-19.

Accept that the data entered is an affidavit.

On a national network, the President announced this Thursday new restrictions on circulation to contain the rise in coronavirus cases.

The tightening of the measures was announced this Thursday night, after they were confirmed 35,884 new cases and another 435 deaths from covid in the last 24 hours.

Circulation is restricted in all areas of the country that fall within the High risk or in epidemiological alarm.

Face-to-face social, economic, educational, religious and sports activities will be suspended.

Essential shops will be enabled, shops with home delivery and take away.

It can only be circulated in the vicinity of the home, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., or for reasons specially authorized.

In order to further reduce infections, it will be arranged that the weekend of June 5 and 6 will be restricted again activities in the most critical areas.

