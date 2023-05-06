They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Well we are sure that Nintendo she’ll be completely ‘flattered’ when she discovers the recent marketing tactic used by the mobile RPG kungfu sagawhich blatantly copies some of the new mechanics of Tears of the Kingdomsuch as Fuse and Recall.

A recent mobile app ad shows a green-clad hero climbing into an ‘aerial dungeon’ riding a falling piece of rubble, before using the new ‘weapon synthesis feature’ to paste, or should we say ‘fuse’ together. ‘, a rock close to his stick and attack a crowd of enemies.

Where have we seen this? If you still can’t see the red flags, don’t worry. Reddit user niteowwl posted the video shown above, so you have a clearer picture. Doesn’t it look a lot like Tears of the Kingdom? We would be very surprised if the app actually played the way it does in this demo: a mobile game that uses a cinematic trailer with no mention of its gameplay? Can you imagine? But using these mechanics of Zelda in such a blatant way is probably a big “no” from the point of view of Nintendo. Yes, we prefer to keep waiting for the release of Tears of the Kingdomthank you.

Editor’s note: It even pity others. I feel ugly every time you try to deceive people by creating this type of product… Do you remember the PolyStation?