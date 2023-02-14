On Valentine’s Day we protect the heart, from an early age. In the last 10 years, according to a study presented at the American College of Cardiology, heart attacks in the under 40s have increased by 2% per year in proportion to those recorded in the over 40s and high cholesterol was the most relevant risk factor for early heart attacks. For this reason, a real army takes the field today against cholesterol, the silent killer that threatens the health of one Italian out of two. As many as 2,000 cardiologists, 40,000 family doctors and 80,000 pharmacists join forces for the Your Cholesterol project, promoted by the Italian Society of Cardiology, with the support of the Italian Federation of Family Doctors (Fimmg), the Italian Society of General Medicine (Simg) and the Federation of Italian Pharmacists Orders (Fofi).

Through the website www.iltuocolesterolo.it and with the connected and free CardioRisk app, citizens will be able to find out if and how much they are in danger, also learning the fundamental steps to reduce cholesterol and therefore the probability of cardiovascular events. The app is a very simple to use 10-year cardiovascular risk calculator, which allows you to measure the ‘bad’ LDL cholesterol and provide indications on the best strategy to keep it under control.

“Today we know that LDL cholesterol is the most important value to know – explains Pasquale Perrone Filardi, president of Sic, scientific manager of the project and full professor of Cardiology at the Federico II University of Naples – and the lower the better, because it is the strictly connected to the danger of cardiovascular events.If total cholesterol is less than 200 mg/dL but LDL cholesterol is high, the danger is still high, while for each 40 mg/dL reduction in LDL cholesterol the risk of heart attacks and strokes”.

“The CardioRisk app, helping to calculate the Ldl value starting from the total one, from the HDl cholesterol and from the triglycerides that are usually monitored through blood tests, is therefore a very useful tool – underlines the expert – to become aware of one’s degree of risk, also helping to insert the LDL cholesterol value in the context of one’s clinical situation. In fact, there is no ‘normal’ LDL cholesterol, but an optimal value to be achieved on the basis of one’s personal condition”.

“Unfortunately we are witnessing an increase in cardiovascular events in young people, even under the age of 40 – adds Ciro Indolfi, past-president of SIC, scientific co-head of the project, full professor of Cardiology and director of the School of Specialization in Cardiology, University Magna Graecia of Catanzaro – Considering how much high cholesterol is a decisive element for cardiovascular risk, it is important that everyone knows their own values, from an early age also to bring out cases of familial hypercholesterolemia, a genetic predisposition to high cholesterol, in which the likelihood of heart attacks and strokes is very high.”

“The ‘Your cholesterol’ project allows every single person to manage their own health through correct, continuous and personalized information on cardiovascular risk – says Ovidio Brignoli, SIMG vice president – A site created and governed by scientific societies will make available people all the necessary information on cardiovascular risk and thanks to an App every single person will be able to rigorously and continuously evaluate the individual global risk.With this data, people will be able to go to the GP and the specialist to agree with them on the most suitable lifestyle , the correct therapies and any checks to be made over time”.