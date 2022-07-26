Solar Walk Lite features a planetarium with multiple 3D models ready to explore and based on data collected through NASA and ESA missions and ground-based telescopes.

The mysteries of space continue to intrigue and amaze mankind, and with the James Webb super-telescope photographing the deepest universe, a new era of space exploration is upon us. But did you know that you can also discover the solar system from your smartphone?

Solar Walk Lite presents itself as an interactive encyclopedia with a planetarium full of 3D models ready to explore by kids and adults alike and based on the vast collection of data collected through NASA and ESA missions, as well as ground-based telescopes.

In the application it is possible to explore in detail the elements that make up our solar system: between planets, moons and stars, but also asteroids and comets. You will be able to observe the position and orbit of the planets in real time, in addition to accessing information about their dimensions and orbital speed, all accompanied by photographs taken by space missions.

The more curious will also be able to explore 3D models of the International Space Station, the Hubble Space Telescope and multiple satellites currently in orbit.

Solar Walk Lite is free and available for Android through from the Play Storeand for iOS, from from the App Store.