They are the monks. Ascetics. At seven in the evening they have a light dinner. At 10 pm they are in bed. At 3:50 in the morning, the sun was still hidden, they had breakfast and saw their colleagues who run and jump arrive at the hotel and who came back from enjoying the night in Budapest and looked at them almost compassionately, poor things, what a life, but more with admiration , but how good, you are, you are the best in the world. They were over the weekend. Champions of the 20 kilometer march. On Saturday, Álvaro Martín; on Sunday, Maria Perez. They were again on Thursday, when the sun had barely returned to burn backs and strengthen the will to defy it. At seven in the morning they both left. At the same time. Two hours and 24 and a half minutes later, the time it took him, at almost 15 per hour (four minutes and seven seconds per 1,000 meters), to cover 35 kilometers, faster than ever in his life, black hair in the air, beard trimmed , big dark glasses, Álvaro Martín, alone, like the champions, crossed the final line in the shadow of the statues of the heroes of the Hungarian past. María Pérez, with whom she met from time to time in the two-kilometre circuit through large shady avenues, amazed by her grace, took only a quarter of an hour more, or a little less, 14 minutes and 10 seconds less, exactly, in travel the same distance, four minutes and 32 seconds each kilometer. She also came alone. She had marched alone, alone, the last 15 kilometers.

They are fighters. They are the heroes. They are the triumphal march. They are triumphant Spanish athletics like never before: no country in the world had managed to win all four tests in the same edition, neither in the World Cups nor in the Olympic Games.

They are the only medals in Budapest 2023, so far, of Spanish athletics, which has won only 11 golds in the 40-year history of the World Athletics Championships. Seven of them (more than 63%) have been achieved underway. The march, the discipline of madmen, according to some, of the most fighters, according to the majority, stubborn, determined, opened the door to Olympic medals for Spanish athletics with Jordi Llopart in Moscow 80. More than 40 years later, and after the great names of great champions, Josep Marín, Chuso García Bragado, Valentí Massana, María Vasco, Juanma Molina, Miguel Ángel López… the march is also the owner of its heyday. They are María Pérez and Álvaro Martín, and they are also Diego García Carrera and Cristina Montesinos, the 29-year-old athlete from Terrassa, trained by Massana, who finished fifth in her first World Cup, in a chain, link after link, inheritance after inheritance, which, reminds Álvaro Martín, has not been broken and will not be broken, even if the future is hard. “We all have a legacy, with great champions, men and women,” says Martín, two World Cup golds around his neck, and two Europeans. “And that legacy we maintain responsibly.”

The march threatened by the times of haste and urgency and the immediate brilliance. The discipline of extreme sensitivities, according to his Polish teacher, Robert Korzeniowski, because it forces the athlete to always have one foot on the ground, and thus he feels on his skin, through the shoe, the earth of the paths on which he trains , the different types of asphalt, the sidewalks, he feels part of everything, which he hates, according to some close collaborators, Sebastian Coe, the president of the international athletics federation (WA), who does not hesitate to go down all sweaty at the foot of the track of the stadium in Budapest to embrace Scotsman Josh Kerr like a mad fan as soon as he proclaimed himself champion of the 1,500m, his distance and that of the exquisite gourmets of athletics, but that none of the three mornings in which the march has taken the center of Budapest has passed by the square of the Heroes to applaud the athletes. He turns his back on them, not a pat on the back, and accepts that in Paris, within a year, the 50 kilometer distance, which designates the toughest and most resistant, will disappear from the Olympic program and be replaced by a mixed relay in which a man and a woman divide 42,195 kilometers, the distance of the marathon, into four relays of 10,550 kilometers each.

Álvaro Martín and María Pérez pose with the gold medals obtained in the 20 and 35 kilometer walk, this Thursday during the World Athletics Championships that are held in Budapest.

Javier Etxezarreta (EFE)

The distance of 35 kilometers, although it favors the specialists of 20, since their rhythm is not very far, and harms the long-distance athletes, the specialists of 50, is something else. Allows the history of María Pérez. Science and faith, María Pérez, the demanding and hard character of Teresa de Ávila, her stubbornness in such a sweet head so small in size that all her caps overflow her, her conviction, the very search for ecstasy through through suffering.

After 20 kilometers, María Pérez, 27, from Orce, Granada, the rising sun behind her over the Danube, changes the pace and abandons the companions with whom she shared the walk in front of everyone. Above all, he abandons the Peruvian Kimberly García, the double champion of the Eugene World Cups a year ago, who cannot stand the wounded march of the Granada-born woman trained by Jacinto Garzón, her science and her superstitions, hypobaric chambers, intermittent altitude and images of christs and virgins in the pockets. “She has been an obligatory tactician due to the injury that I suffered in the 20 kilometers”, says the double world champion and European champion. “It’s been bothering me, but I haven’t had that throbbing sciatic pain that I got when it flared up the other day. It has made me march like this because I could not go to sudden changes of rhythm and ups and downs. That could make my sciatic pinch at some point and I couldn’t move my leg. In fact, there were doubts that he would finish the 35″. With his strong, flowing rhythm, she endured, and faster than anyone else. More than two minutes after her (2h 38m 40s), Kimberly Martín arrived (2h 40m 52s), silver. The bronze, for the Greek Antigoni Ntrismpioti, double European champion. “Tonight I’m going to burn Budapest,” promises María Pérez. “I burn Budapest, I burn Spain later and everything. I think we deserve to disconnect, vacation, above all enjoy. When I finished 20 on Sunday, I went from drug control to the hotel and I haven’t left. I have only seen my wife one day, my friends too, that is to say, I think that today I deserve to enjoy myself with them…”

It could be patented by Álvaro Martín, a marcher from Llerena, Badajoz. He Álvaro Martín attack, would be called. The definition: irresistible change of pace five kilometers from the end of a walking test. Thus, with a five-kilometer attack, Álvaro Martín, 29, a resident of Cieza, Murcia, where José Antonio Carrillo, his coach, has nursed the march for decades, won last Saturday, and it seems that it was a century ago, the gold medal of the 20 kilometers.

Thus, although in a slightly more complicated way due to the hard resistance of the Ecuadorian walker Brian Pintado, from the Cuenca in the Andes of the great Jefferson Pérez, who forced him to a rivet with kilometers and a half to go, the very hot morning prevails and soaked on Thursday, almost at dawn in Budapest, in the 35-kilometre race, and she receives hugs and congratulations from everyone, including Carrillo, who has won almost everything and only wants, before retiring, to do a Sam Mussabini, and in In his Olympic suitcase there is always a straw hat waiting to be punched, as the British coach immortalized in Paris did in Fire cars, when his athlete, Harold Abrahams, wins the 100 meters at the 1924 Paris Games. “How good you are,” Cieza’s coach tells him, and squeezes his face with his hands. “But you have to listen to me. You already know that I told you that if you attacked from five kilometers away you didn’t have to let yourself be caught, and the Ecuadorian caught up with you… And Martín replies: “You don’t know how much I have suffered. I have beaten him by psychological strength, not physical ”. Martín won with a time of 2h 24m 30s, four seconds less than Pintado, silver, 42 seconds less than the Japanese Masatora Kawano, bronze.

Like María Pérez, in women, Álvaro Martín, a graduate in Politics, almost a graduate in Law, is the first Spanish athlete to win two gold medals in the same event, and each of them will pocket the same amount as a WA rhyme , 70,000 dollars (64,000 euros) for each medal. Within a year, in Paris, only the 20 kilometers and 10 relay await them. And a straw hat smashed in a punch 100 years later.

