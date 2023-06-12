The rossoblù snatch promotion with a goal from the centre-forward, recovering the category they lost only 12 months ago. Rainier in tears

For the president of Bari Luigi De Laurentiis it was supposed to be “a movie night”. It was a night of horror for the red and white club. More than 58,000 fans at the San Nicola stadium hoped to celebrate promotion right up to the last minute, but Pavoletti’s goal in the 94th minute gave Serie A to Cagliari. Ranieri’s team is the third promoted after Frosinone and Genoa. The hosts manage the result throughout the match, in full recovery the striker born in ’88 scores and hands the promotion to the Sardinians: it ends 0-1. After the 1-1 draw at Unipol Domus, only one victory was needed, and it has arrived. Claudio Ranieri brings the club back to Serie A, like 33 years ago. Everyone is crying, even him. Cagliari will enjoy this night as beautiful as a movie. See also Arnaldi, first ATP victory. Passaro smiles too. Alcaraz immediately ahead, Sinner tomorrow

Super Caprile — Ranieri’s team has no other options, they have to score and try to win. This is why the Sardinians start strong, they raise the pressure in midfield and Luvumbo on the left is irrepressible. It was the Angolan striker himself who created the first chance by crossing for Lapadula in the 5th minute, but the Peruvian player hit a bad header. The guests didn’t retreat, two minutes later Caprile had to fend off the double attempt first by Dossena and then by Deiola. The Bari goalkeeper was forced into overtime in the first half, in the 19th minute he dived to deflect a good shot by the usual Luvumbo for a corner. Mignani’s team tries to react with Cheddira good at serving Benedetti, but the finish is weak: no problem for Radunovic. The hosts close behind, in the 27th minute a cross from Luvumbo deflected by Maita hits the top corner: the 58,000 San Nicolas tremble. The real protagonist of the first half is Caprile, because in the 38th minute he has to fly to deny the goal from Di Pardo who jumps higher than anyone else. See also WEC | 24 Hours of Le Mans: Lebron James will start the race!

Cagliari turnaround — In the second half Mignani tries to change: Mazzotta out, Ricci in. The full-back born in ’96 wastes the 1-0 one minute after entering the field. Served by Esposito, he runs to the left, arrives in the area but kicks to the outside of the net. Lots of contrasts, Cagliari however can’t get close to the opposing area. In the 57th minute Makoumbou shoots central from distance and finds Caprile’s punches. In the 68th minute Ranieri changed the wingers Di Pardo and Lella to give space to two more offensive players like Prelec and Mancosu: the Sardinians play everything. In the 74th minute, another decisive save by Caprile: on Mancosu’s free-kick, Dossena heads the square, rejected for a corner by the Bari goalkeeper. Ceter, who replaced Esposito, hurt himself and forced Mignani to make the last substitution: he entered Folorunsho in the 79th minute. He is the one who keeps the team’s center of gravity high, Cagliari are not very precise up front. The Italian-Nigerian tries a shot in the 83rd minute, the conclusion is printed on the post. In the 94th minute the incredible happened, Pavoletti who entered in the 89th minute in place of Luvumbo found the goal in full stoppage time: he anticipated Zuzek and scored the decisive 0-1 with his left foot. Cagliari wins, takes Serie A in a crowded San Nicola. See also Atlético de Madrid: injured and suspended for the League match against Rayo

June 11, 2023 (change June 11, 2023 | 23:21)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Apotheosis #Cagliari #Pavoletti #brings #Serie #Sardinia #94th #minute #Bari #defeated