Apostolic Case, the video issue deflates. “It doesn't come from the police archives”

It's back in the news Apostolic casethe one relating to the judge of pro-migrant ruling. An issue that immediately also became political, because a video posted by the leader of the League Matteo Salvinishowed her in the front row at one demonstration against the right-wing government and in favor of migrants. On the origin of that film – we read in Repubblica – an investigation had been opened methodnow the investigations have concluded and that's it archived with this motivation: “No dossiers“. The video does not come from the archives of any police force. It was a policeman on duty that day when he kept the video and then, in the days in which the name of Dr. Apostolico came to the fore for the rejection of the Cutro decreeit spread in a chat of friends linked to the Catania Northern League deputy Antonio Carra.

Three months after the storm that overwhelmed the immigration section judge, the prosecutor of Catania Agate Santonocito – continues Repubblica – it has closed the investigation on the dissemination of the video. Case dismissed because the fact does not constitute a crime given that these are not images taken from law enforcement archives, but the investigation has reconstructed with certainty how the events happened. And not without surprises, given that the technical checks revealed the origin and distribution chain of the video despite the retraction of the policeman who, after speaking with his superior, denied being the author. A position that risks landing him in the dock for false testimony.

