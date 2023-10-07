Apostolic video case, the League relaunches. This is what the “problem” is according to Salvini’s party. Violante against the judge

They don’t stop controversies around the case of video spread by Matteo Salvini in which the judge of Catania is seen Iolanda Apostolico during a 2018 demonstration in Catania calling for the disembarkation of migrants from the Diciotti ship. Apostolico itself annulled, a few days ago, the detention of four migrants in the Pozzallo CPR, disavowing the Cutro decree.

Returning to the topic is the League, who in a note underlines that “For some on the left the problem is “who shot the video”, in the public square of a public event. For the League and millions of Italians the problem is what you see in that video, or a judge in the middle of a demonstration where policemen and women are insulted (“murderers… animals…”), and illegal immigration is praised. What do we ask? Apologies and resignation.”

READ ALSO: Apostolico, the video in the Prosecutor’s Office: “Dossieraggio al Viminale”. Meloni denies it

The case of Catania

Apostolico ended up in the news for not having validated the detention of three Tunisians in the reception center of Pozzallo (Ragusa), effectively disavowing the government decree, judging it “illegitimate in several parts”. A few days later, the majority of professional councilors filed a request with the CSM (i.e. the Superior Council of the Judiciary) to open a case to protect the judge: in the intentions of the signatories this is a response to the “serious professional delegitimization” which would have hit the colleague.

Luciano Violante against the Apostolic judge: “He shouldn’t have gone to that demonstration”

The magistrate and president of the Chamber will speak on the case today Luciano Violante who criticizes the Catania judge Iolanda Apostolico. “A magistrate cannot participate in conflictual demonstrations and expect to be considered impartial. The contradiction, in terms of professional ethics, is obvious,” he says today in an interview with National newspaper. “The point concerns the behavior of magistrates and their participation in partisan demonstrations”, he adds. “The legitimacy of the magistrate no longer lies in being ‘the mouth of the law’, but in being a subject who interprets the law in a credible way. Therefore, I, a magistrate, can make the best sentences everbut if I side with those who are part of a conflict I am no longer credible and I undermine my constitutional function”.

According to Violante “we must be on the side of the rights of the weakest, as article 3 of the Constitution requires, with sentences, not with demonstrations. You cannot claim independence and then behave in ways that call it into question. There as a mediator? I don’t think it was her job.” While with regards to the video, “it may be that someone violated an office secret by unwittingly making the person who used the video a fence. But this is a deviant polemic. Highly polarized societies, like ours, they need third parties, which can credibly resolve conflicts. It is an additional responsibility that falls on the shoulders of the judiciary. You can express your opinions in a correct, non-conflicting way. With studies, articles, interventions in its own locations; always avoiding being and appearing to be part of a social or political conflict”.

Fontana (Csm): “Video published to confuse plans”

While the CSM councilor Roberto Fontanaone of the promoters of the practice to protect the Apostolic Judge, said that “Minister Salvini’s initiative to send a video relating to the 2018 demonstration in Catania aims to confuse the plans. Jurisdiction is expressed through provisions, which obviously can be criticized and challenged on the basis of technical-legal reasons. Shifting attention to the life of the magistrate and his possible activities external to the judicial one is a way to avoid the discussion on the merits of the provision and an attempt to delegitimize judicial activity”.

Sisto: “A judge must impose limits on himself so as not to undermine his impartiality”

On the pages of The messenger the deputy minister of justice Francesco Paolo Sisto reiterates the importance of “self-imposing limits”. “The Constitution establishes that the judge must be third and impartial. An impartiality that must not only be formal, but also visible. The CSM has intervened several times, reiterating the need for the magistrate’s conduct to always be characterized by rigor and moderation, precisely in compliance with constitutional principles. And it is clear that there are limits that the judge must impose on himself in order not to undermine his impartiality”.

“In this case, those who openly spoke out against the government’s policies on immigration, participating in public demonstrations with similar signals on social networks, should have considered their abstention with great care. And, probably, it would have been a desirable choice.” As for the alleged “dossier” against the Apostolic Judge, for Sisto “Dwelling on the genesis of the video runs the risk of introducing an element of distraction from the main theme”. But the deputy minister assures: “No clashes with the judiciary, no religious war”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

