Apostolic Video, the suspect: filmed by the police? And she now admits that she went to that demonstration

The case of video posted by the minister Salvini yesterday regarding the demonstration in which judge Iolanda participated Apostolic, the same as the pro-migrant ruling, continues to hold sway. The magistrate, in a video from five years ago, is filmed in the front row of a protest demonstration in which police officers are shouted “murderers” for their treatment of migrants by the Conte 1 government, in which Salvini he was Minister of the Interior. Who shot the video portraying the judge during the solidarity demonstration for the Diciotti ship on August 25th in Catania? This morning Fatto Quotidiano is asking the question, while the director Marco Labor already has an answer: the camera angle of the film that portrays the toga in the square coincides with the view of a man armed with a video camera among the police forces.

25 August 2018, Catania, I was Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior. The far left demonstrates to demand the disembarkation of immigrants from the Diciotti ship: the crowd shouts “murderers” and “animals” in the faces of the police.

I seem to see some familiar faces…. pic.twitter.com/Khfy8mtV5o — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) October 5, 2023

Read also: Migrants, the Apostolic magistrate shouted “murderers” at the Police: VIDEO

Read also: “Fuck Salvini” and Apostolico’s like, the minister responds to the Affari scoop: “I have received many, but this…”

And the fact that the images ended up in the hands of the minister Matteo Salvini can be explained in only two ways. Or a policeman – continues Il Fatto – with one iron memory he remembered that demonstration five years ago. Or “In some police offices the illustrious participants are registered at demonstrations. And when the politician on duty asks himself “Do we have something against Apostolico?” there are those who know where to fish in real time”. The video published yesterday on X by Salvini portrays Apostolico in Catania while he takes part in the demonstration together with her husband, left-wing militant and court employee. The judge is married to Massimo Mingrino, a judicial official portrayed as a supporter of the Democratic Judiciary. According to Libero, he is also in the video. Meanwhile, the Apostolic Judge broke her silence yesterday at Ansa and admitted that she was there on the day of the demonstration “to avoid clashes“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

