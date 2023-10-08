Migrants, a policeman: “I shot the video on Apostolico”. Several mysteries remain

After a few days of doubts about the author of the video on judge Iolanda Apostolico, in which the magistrate who allowed the release of four migrants from the center of Pozzallo is seen participating in the front row of a protest at the port of Catania. Now a policeman has admitted that he was the one who took the footage and kept it on his mobile phone until a few days ago. Ansa writes that the soldier apparently decided to spontaneously report to his superiors that he had recorded the video five years ago, but “without any purpose”.



According to Repubblica, the carabiniere states that the video “would have remained in his mobile phone and only four days ago, remembering the judge’s presence among the demonstrators, he would have shared it in a chat with old friends and colleagues. Anastasio Carrà was also in it, former carabiniere now Northern League member who providentially identified Iolanda Apostolico as the woman in the black shirt who wanders in front of policemen in riot gear? He continues to deny: “I was never in possession of that video, I didn’t give it to Salvini.”

“But the puzzle that is coming together in the same hours in which the La Presse agency publishes a new video of the judge at that demonstration which makes the League cry scandal («Shocking, immediate resignation»), is very unconvincing”, says Repubblica in a long article. The reasons? “The video was shot by an active soldier. The policeman was working that evening on the port quay. He says: «I shot it with my cell phone» and it’s not a casual clarification. From the analysis of the images that film seemed to have been recorded, as Repubblica had said, with a service camera. If that had been the case, it would have been an official act.”

It’s still. still reading Repubblica: “PWhy does the video come out after more than five years? “I remembered that judge and when I read his name I went to look for him,” said the soldier. Strange: because the policeman isn’t local. Because the Apostolic Judge was absolutely not a known person (even her colleagues who do not work in the civil court of Catania had difficulty identifying her just a few days ago). And it’s strange that a seemingly useless amateur video was stored on a phone for five years.”. It will now be up to the investigating judiciary to take the next step.

Subscribe to the newsletter

