The story of the video of the Catania judge Iolanda Apostolico ends in a complaint to the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Rome. Presenting it are i deputies from the Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra group Angelo Bonelli and Filiberto Zaratti. With someone questions to answer: who made that video and who gave it to Matteo Salvini? Is there a database at the Interior Ministry that catalogs these videos of citizens taking part in public events? And above all: has the crime of disclosure and use of official secrecy been committed?

“First, confidential information seized from 41bis and disseminated to target political opponents. Now, the use of videos from 5 years ago (kept by who?) to target a magistrate, which no questionable behavior can justify. It is state dossier. Nobody It’s safe.” He writes it on X Peppe Provenzanoof the Pd national secretariat.

“Let’s summarize: someone shot and kept a video of a demonstration five years ago (25 August 2018) which highlights the participation of the Apostolic Judge and sent it to Deputy Prime Minister Salvini, who promptly published it on social media. Question no. 1: Who shot that video? Someone in the police cordon, as some media hypothesize? Question No. 2: Who kept and sent the video to Deputy Prime Minister Salvini (coincidentally, former Minister of the Interior…)? Question No. 3: What does President Meloni think of the real State dossier put in place by her deputy against the Apostolic Judge to intimidate her and the entire judiciary?“. He writes it on X Antonio Misianiof the Pd national secretariat.

Case Apostolico, Meloni: “Apostolico was at the demonstration, no dossier”

“Salvini didn’t tell me about the video but it seems secondary to me. Also all the controversy I’m seeing about the dossier: you participate in a public demonstration and claim it. Dossier-keeping is usually an occult activity, to bring out things that are not known, but if one is in the front row of a demonstration, behind a banner, what kind of dossier is it? You stand there and claim it” replied Giorgia Meloni from a distance, after the informal European Council in Granada.

