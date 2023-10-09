Apostolic Case, Magdalene: “A judge must not only be but also appear to be impartial”

The case relating to judge Iolanda Apostolic and to the pro-migrant ruling that caused the political uproar and beyond, he continues. While another magistrate appears in Pozzallo who applied the same rule as her colleague from Catania, accepting the appeal of six migrants, arrives severe judgment from the vice president of the ANM Alexandra Madeleine: “I – says Maddalena to La Stampa – I wouldn’t have gone to that demonstration, but I am concerned about the posthumous filing of the Apostolic Judge, giving the idea of ​​a deviant judiciary. I wouldn’t have gone, because that’s how I interpret the magistrate’s duty not only to be, but also to appear impartial. Consequently also limitations, in accordance with a certain way of understanding our function”.

“I don’t express – continues Maddalena to La Stampa – judgments on the colleague. Any evaluations will be made in the competent offices. However, it must be recognized that there are different cultural sensitivities in the judiciary, which I respect. I believe that the issue of limits to behavior of the magistrate certainly needs to be addressed, even within us. But without evading the problem of the individual behavior of magistrates, we note that the discussion has moved away from the real topic: the content of the contested judicial provision and the conformity of the internal legislation with the European one. I read what time we went to dredge up another, old sentence criminal proceedings by the same judge of Catania, moreover confirmed in subsequent levels of judgement. Digging into a judge’s past is a worrying operation. I’m afraid it becomes a method. Filing also posthumously, to be used in case of inconvenient measures. The “dossier” it worries me“.

