Apostolic Case and more: politicians, mayors and judges are all spies and spies. Now it is disgrace it has no color

Spies. In the era of continuous disgrace and media pounding, we need to be careful about news and how to use it because, and this is nothing new, very often it hurts those who wanted to take advantage of it more than the recipient of the smearing attack, or presumed to be so. .

In recent days it has caused a sensation (?) the news that a magistrate not only participated in a political initiative, but appears to have railed against ministers and various humanity. Little is known about how it was published and broadcast, while the vehicle-maker of the amplification, of the publication, is known, and it is the minister Salvini. So Salvini against Iolanda Apostolico, guilty of invectives and apparently more, during a demonstration against the then government in office. L’ANM he didn’t make a plea, in fact he asked the Minister for explanations, while the government team asked for his removal.

READ ALSO: Apostolic, the video shared by Salvini was filmed by a carabiniere

Yes, because the Judge defined the so-called Expulsion Decree as inapplicable. Once the secret is understood, the violent (and when is it never like this?) controversy throws even more discredit on an organ of the State which does not enjoy particular health among dossiers, scandals, improvident acquittals and assorted improvisations to the point that one wonders why reason every sentence must become a creative exercise, rather than applying the law.

Mystery, but our Dr. Apostolico, with her sibylline and persuasive name, does not give in on the application of the law and is not at all interested in the recipient, the Government, which we remember is another organ of the State.

READ ALSO: Apostolic video case, the League relaunches: “The problem is only what you see”

And he appeared among the daredevils of the double-faced left, the concept of dossier, that is, that ancient practice begun with very naïve means by General De Lorenzo, and then refined up to our digital days, where shooting towards the enemy is easier, but it is more difficult to hit him. But both Salvini and Apostolico we can say that they have tied. Then the videos, the rumours, the documents, go around, the network amalgamates them and spits them out after having digested them, it is the principle that two scandals or more scandals cancel each other out, and in fact now let’s wait for the counter-espionage and the retaliation it will have the effect of a blink of an eye and as such it will be forgotten.

So l‘undifferentiated assault on everything that movesfrom chatty boyfriends, to big-mouthed brothers-in-law, but also to families, including grandmothers and aunts, do not do a good job, the spy camera in the bedroom or in theoffice of the Senior Mayor, transformed into Casanova’s alcove. Congratulations, because we have all become actors, but the corpses are not in the closet but in the memory of the mobile phone which obviously not even the judiciary can make disappear, like the shame of witnessing these clashes which affect the reputation of the Legislative, Executive and Judicial Powers: united in the fight to destroy the tenuous residual credibility.

They look like contenders shooting each other on a dinghy with the effect that they will both sink, along with all the diversified exuberances. But is it possible that no one can use common sense anymore? Is it so hard to be normal? I would like to meet Giudice and ask if all this is good for anyone, except for the crossed narcissism of appearances.

Spy, spy, film, film something will remain and maybe someone will believe it or probably forget, except for Bonelli who has now understood that he can win the prize for the greatest number of people exposed to the judiciary, on the behavior of the same, and of his damned political opponents, this too is a game to have more media space. It doesn’t even seem difficult to predict that disgrace now makes sense when it is overtaken by the next one; it’s like shouting all together that we are a country of thieves and being happy about it: Bonelli, Salvini, the Apostolic judge and the seasoned playboy mayor, and then we throw in the VIP couple of traitors who accused each other in a video that had more Oppenheimer’s success, we’re happy, everyone’s happy.

But only for a few moments said Andy Warhol. It is no longer moral and there is no point in doing it, but “if everyone has itch” as the ancient popular conscience used to say, no one is sick anymore and we like to “pretend to be healthy”.

