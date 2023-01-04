I don’t really know which is worse, if it is aporophobic (disgust or obsessive fear of poverty and of everyone who is poor) or being alien or indifferent to poverty.

In our nation, one in three Mexicans is located in the degree of poverty, according to data from Ceneval, and more than ten million in extreme poverty.

Yes, but if those two out of three Mexicans who still do not belong to the group of poor, we insist on reach out, in creating the conditions so that this third compatriot defeat poverty and overcome your weaknesses, We would have another Mexico.

The main problem we suffer from is not poverty, it is polarization, indifference and intolerance.

There is a very used phrase and even with a warlike tint he says “The people united will never be defeated” but we have never seen that people united for the progress of our country, they have never united to overcome poverty and inequality.

Yes, united we will never be defeated, we know it and we shout it, but we continue to listen to the voices of antagonism.

We are many millions of Mexicans who we can shake hands do something and create the conditions for that third part of the Mexican population to excel, but we are too busy fighting with our fears and with the brother who thinks differently.

Hating poverty and rejecting the poor, it is almost as disgusting as being indifferent to the hunger of millions of compatriots.

Enough tripping, Enough of demanding that we all think alike, enough of rejections and discrimination. Those behaviors, which we have practiced for years, have not led us to a good destination.

Maybe it’s time for a change.

Let’s reject aporophobia and with the same impetus, let us reject the indifference to poverty and hunger of our compatriots.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact turning a deaf ear to those who try to keep us divided.

Thank you.