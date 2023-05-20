Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

05/20/2023 – 2:30 pm

Share



The Federal University of Amapá (Unifap) released a note of rejection this Saturday, 20, after students denounced on social networks an alleged practice of apology for Nazism by a professor at the institution. “We inform you that we are already adopting the administrative measures within the competence of this Superintendence to ensure a rigorous investigation of the facts publicly reported on social networks on the night of last Friday, the 19th,” says the statement.

On Twitter, students posted a photo of a teacher with a water bottle plastered with a supremacist symbol. According to them, it was a nursing course class.

The university did not mention the professor’s name in the note, nor did it confirm that it was a nursing course class. O Estadão tried to contact the institution by phone and email this Saturday, 20, but did not get a response.

The complaint was reflected in the official profile of the National Union of Students (UNE). “The university needs to investigate urgently. The use of Nazi symbols is not freedom of expression, Nazism is CRIME!

In Brazil, apology for Nazism is a crime provided for in the Racism Law (7.716/1989). The rule provides for imprisonment of one to three years and a fine.

In the note published on the official website, Unifap also expressed “total rejection of speeches apology to Nazism which, in addition to being a crime, constitute a recognized attack against the dignity and rights of the human person”. “The University, as a training space, has the responsibility of building a citizenship education based on the promotion and defense of rights.”

The university explained that any complaint involving human rights violations must be forwarded to the Ombudsman so that Unifap’s Superintendence of Affirmative Actions and Human Rights (Supadh) can act.

As shown by Estadão, in December, neo-Nazi attacks increase in schools and universities, ranging from scribbling on walls to violence with the use of weapons. The choice for educational institutions is symbolic, since they represent spaces of cultural dispute of ideologies.

Experts point out the need for an anti-Nazi education effort, with critical training. But schools cannot stand alone. The solution also includes identifying and repressing offenders, as well as actions to curb discriminatory content on social networks.























