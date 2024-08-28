To punish criminally, with the detention up to three years, whoever publicly praises the deeds of the mafia, starting from those neomelodic singers who exalt in their lyrics the underworld and organized crime, glorifying figures or episodes connected to them, or who denigrate people who fight against crime, starting from the repentants. But also who organizes the ‘bows’ in front of the bosses’ houses during religious processions and those who create murals winking at organized crime, as happens in the city of Naples. In the proposed law signed by the Avs deputy, Francesco Emilio Borrelli, seen by AdnKronos, it is therefore requested to introduce a new type of crime into the penal code: the apology of organized crime and mafia crime. A single article of law to be added after art. 414.bis of the Penal Code, 414-ter, entitled ‘Apology of organized crime and mafia crime’.

“Whoever, through public performances or the dissemination of texts or audio or video productions or through social networks or any telematic means, praises people or facts linked to organised crime and mafia crime or denigrates people who have distinguished themselves through activities of any kind against organised crime, is punished with imprisonment of up to three years, unless the act constitutes a more serious crime”, the text reads. “The same penalty – it is foreseen – applies to anyone who promotes or finances or carries out the construction of artefacts or masonry or similar installations praising people or facts linked to organised crime or mafia crime, as per articles 416 and 416-bis”.

Penalties also provided for the media that spread apologetic messages: “When the crime referred to in the first paragraph is committed through the use of social networks or through radio or television broadcasters or through the press, the person responsible for the dissemination of content that does not comply with the prohibition of apology provided for in the first paragraph is punished with an administrative fine of between 5,000 and 10,000 euros and with the obligation to rectify the illicit publication with identical visibility”. Finally, it is explained how “motivations or purposes of an artistic, historical, literary nature or relating to folklore, customs or local uses” cannot be invoked as an exculpatory or mitigating factor for the crime provided for.

the so-called ‘Messina Style Money’ also in the crosshairs

Borrelli recalls in the introduction how “in recent times, one of the most used vehicles are murals depicting people who died as a result of crimes they themselves committed. Thanks to the media mobilization, in Naples and the province the removal of numerous altars and murals dedicated to bosses or large and small exponents of crime have begun. But the intervention was based above all on the lack of authorizations for their creation and the authors of the ‘works’ have not been punished, nor even identified.

“Lastly – Borrelli underlines – we must mention the so-called ‘Denaro Messina Style’, that is the fashion of dressing in the clothes worn by the boss Matteo Messina Denaro at the time of his arrest, a fashion also relaunched through social media by some traders.