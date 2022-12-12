Not a word that causes more commotion now than excuse. Can apologies for the slavery past be offered, are they accepted or are they empty words? That depends on what meaning is attached to the word excuse.

Excuus came from Latin via French. The Latin verbd excuse originated from a combination of ex and cause. We still know both forms, for example we find ex in excommunicate, originally to be banned from the church, so to exclude. Causa appears in the expression roma locuta causa finita: Rome has spoken, the case is closed, but causa is also related to causal, causal. Excusare, then, meant as much as to be free from a case or charge and later also to “provide something as justification for a wrongdoing,” “to apologize with a statement or pretext.” The French excuse me is therefore almost synonymous with excuse me to apologize, to forgive someone. The one who apologizes could not act otherwise than he did and must therefore be excused.

‘True is no excuse

The meaning of acquitting guilt has also reached Dutch. As Louis Couperus in Elaine Vere writes “They must have thought you were crazy, and if you are, that is your only excuse,” he uses excuse in this sentence. In ‘true is no excuse’, the slogan with which Gerard Reve made it clear to aspiring literati that a representation of reality does not automatically produce high-quality literature, excuse can simply be replaced by apology. Robert Fruin, a renowned 19th-century historian, writes “that among the wealthy there were many who excused themselves and could spare very little, if at all.” He uses the word in much the same sense that we have already established for Latin: as a defense or rather as a pretext not to do something.

The Rutte IV cabinet is by no means the first Dutch government to admit that something has gone wrong

In the French expression qui s’ excuse s’accusewho apologizes, accuses himself, remains the verb excuse me originally in the same field of meaning: whoever provides a justification for a possible error, thereby accuses himself of that error. Today, however, the saying is translated “making excuses reveals a guilty conscience.”

excuse me

This brings us much closer to the apologies that the Dutch government wants to offer. Because in this case it is precisely about guilt and for that the government wants to apologize. The Rutte IV cabinet is by no means the first Dutch government to admit that something has gone wrong. At the start of the WAO debate in 1993, then Prime Minister Lubbers admitted wholeheartedly that his Lubbers III cabinet had made mistakes and apologized for this. Whether the parliament accepted it cannot be found.

But apologies do not automatically lead to regret. Because what about the excuse immigrant, excuse niece and excuse trick? With these words we do not express regret for injustice, but we refer to a fellow Dutchman, a gay or a woman who has been appointed to negate accusations of racism, homophobia or sexism. Excuses still come in twos: as a pretext to exonerate you or as an expression of regret. Whether an excuse is made or offered, determines the context.