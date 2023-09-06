Air Canada says it has apologized to two passengers who were escorted from a plane by security. The two refused to sit in their assigned seats because they were stained with vomit. In a response, the airline said on Tuesday that passengers “clearly did not receive the care they were entitled to”.
