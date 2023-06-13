Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy is in development and will be released in switchesas just announced Capcom. It will be available in early 2024. Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy includes three titles. Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice are part of the package. They are the fourth, fifth and sixth installment in a single complete package.

Check out the first trailer for Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy below.

This release joins Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, which is already available on Switch. That package includes Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, Justice for All and Trials and Tribulations.

Via: Nintendo Everything