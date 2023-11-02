From the next one January 25, 2024 a new themed collection Ace Attorney will land on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It’s about Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, within which we will find three games: Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justiceoriginally released on DS (the first is Nintendo 3DS (the two sequels).

However, as often happens, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy will arrive in Europe only in digital format. Where can I buy it in physical edition?

On the onine shop of Bazaar Bazaarbased in Europe, you can pre-order physical versions of the game for PlayStation 4 And Nintendo Switch by following the links below.

