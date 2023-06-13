Capcom has announced it’ll be following up its HD collections of Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy and The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles with a third collection.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy will bundle together Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice, which were originally released across Nintendo DS and 3DS.

Much like Phoenix Attorney: Ace Attorney Trilogy, the Apollo Justice Trilogy will also feature an updated UI and hi-resolution artwork.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy – Announcement Trailer

Since the release of The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles in 2021, Capcom has been rather quiet on all things Ace Attorney. Fans have been wondering whether a re-release of other titles could be coming soon, and now we know the answer is yes!

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy is due for release in early 2024 on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.

So… when can we expect an Investigations collection?