At this year’s Tokyo Game Show, Capcom announced Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy will be released on January 25, 2024.

The collection, which includes Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice, was first announced in June with a release window of early 2024.

The trilogy will include new bonus features as well as all DLC released for the original games. This includes alternative costumes (sweater Feenie makes a return!), unlockable artwork, and the episodes Turnabout Reclaimed from Dual Destinies and Turnabout Time Traveler from Spirit of Justice, which were previously available only as DLC.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy – Release Date Trailer

A music player has also been added, where you can listen to tracks from the games’ OSTs, as well as some special orchestral arrangements. The art library will include concept art, backgrounds from the game, and images from cutscenes.

There’s also a new feature called Animation Studio, which is essentially a souped-up photo mode which allows you to place a character on a background and get them to perform a certain animation. Does this mean we get to make Klavier repeatedly play his guitar while it sets on fire?

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy will be released on January 25, 2024 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.