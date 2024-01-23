Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy he brought home excellent ones votes on the part of international presswho evidently appreciated the collection dedicated to the Capcom series.
- Video Chums – 9.1
- GGRecon – 9
- Nintendo Life – 9
- Noisy Pixels – 9
- Hardcore Gamer – 9
- NintendoWorldReport – 9
- PlayStation Universe – 9
- Game Informer – 8.5
- ZTGD – 8.5
- Xbox Achievements – 8.5
- God is a Geek – 8.5
- COGconnected – 8.2
- Xbox Era – 8.2
- GamingTrend – 8
- GamingBolt – 8
- PC Games – 8
- Inverse – 8
- Siliconera – 8
- Cultured Vultures – 8
- TRG – 8
- Shacknews – 8
- TheGamer – 8
- Game Rant – 8
- Wccftech – 8
- VGC – 8
- TheXboxHub – 8
- Push Square – 8
- Worth Playing – 8
- GameSpew – 8
- PlayStation Lifestyle – 8
- Hey Poor Player – 8
- Multiplayer.it – 7.5
- GameGrin – 7.5
- CGMagasine – 7.5
- GLHF on Sports Illustrated – 7
- GAMINGbible – 7
Capcom has ensured that the Ace Attorney series will continue with new games, and the positive response from critics represents from this point of view an important confirmation for a franchise to which users are still very fond of it.
Our review
In our review of Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy we underlined how the plot and the remastering work represent the strengths of this collection, which however he feels a bit the weight of some limitations which are perceived more today.
