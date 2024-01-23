Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy he brought home excellent ones votes on the part of international presswho evidently appreciated the collection dedicated to the Capcom series.

Video Chums – 9.1

GGRecon – 9

Nintendo Life – 9

Noisy Pixels – 9

Hardcore Gamer – 9

NintendoWorldReport – 9

PlayStation Universe – 9

Game Informer – 8.5

ZTGD – 8.5

Xbox Achievements – 8.5

God is a Geek – 8.5

COGconnected – 8.2

Xbox Era – 8.2

GamingTrend – 8

GamingBolt – 8

PC Games – 8

Inverse – 8

Siliconera – 8

Cultured Vultures – 8

TRG – 8

Shacknews – 8

TheGamer – 8

Game Rant – 8

Wccftech – 8

VGC – 8

TheXboxHub – 8

Push Square – 8

Worth Playing – 8

GameSpew – 8

PlayStation Lifestyle – 8

Hey Poor Player – 8

Multiplayer.it – ​​7.5

GameGrin – 7.5

CGMagasine – 7.5

GLHF on Sports Illustrated – 7

GAMINGbible – 7

Capcom has ensured that the Ace Attorney series will continue with new games, and the positive response from critics represents from this point of view an important confirmation for a franchise to which users are still very fond of it.