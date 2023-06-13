During tonight’s conference CAPCOM announced the collection Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy. The game will be available worldwide in early 2024 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Within the collection there will be three classic chapters of the franchise. These are:

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice

We leave you now with the announcement trailer for the collection, wishing you a good viewing as always!

Source: CAPCOM