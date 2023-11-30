Capcom has recently been launching video game trilogies linked to its most famous franchises such as Megaman and Street Fighter, this so that their classic releases can reach people who may not have tried the original works at the time. This brings us to the announced Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, which will let us experience the mysteries of this lawyer with remasters of games that came to Nintendo 3DS.

This compilation includes Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice with special DLC episodes included as well. But that’s not all, as there is an orchestra room where users can listen to music, the art library with character designs, works of art and the anime’s prologue. Spirit of Justicewhich was exclusive to Japan.

Here you can see its new trailer with everything and the release date:

As for the release date, the next January 25, 2024 Users will be able to enjoy this compilation on consoles that include Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and even PC.

Here the description of Capcom:

Future defense attorneys can experience the trials and tribulations of Apollo to the fullest with improved HD resolution and smoother animations, all presented in a 16:9 aspect ratio for the entire collection. A newly created user interface to accommodate modern screen sizes will also be added along with improved menus and system features for players to fully immerse themselves in the catharsis of the courtroom!

With this there would only be one more game of this saga left to be remastered, this is the collaboration with Level 5 and its franchise Professor Layton.

Via: Nintendo Everything

Editor’s note: Fans will definitely not want to miss out on this trilogy, especially due to the fact that some were not released in physical editions. So, it will be worth buying the Switch cartridge or PS4 disc to preserve these video games.