There is little left for “Invincible Love”, a novel starring Angelique Boyer, to come to an end and these last chapters are surprising fans. A recent event that generated all kinds of opinions was the death of Apollo Torrenegrothe brother of Ramses, and of whom Josefa she was in love. After her confrontation with Gael’s father, he ended up in the hospital in a serious condition, to the sadness of Leona and several of her relatives.

YOU CAN SEE: “Invincible love” chapter 68 LIVE: time, channel and where to SEE Angelique Boyer’s novel

“Hold on, Apollo, please. My love, hold on,” were the words of Camila’s mother when she saw that her beloved was leaving. Despite the efforts of the doctors, he passed away in the arms of the person he always loved. Josefa was left in a sea of ​​tears and now she will not sit idly by, since she will ask her children for help to find the whereabouts of Ramses.

Fans react to the death of Apollo

“The novel is so beautiful, but they spoiled it. The good should not die”, “The death of Apollo: an unjust and unnecessary death. Poor Josefa. She deserves to be happy with him”, “Very bad move in this part of the story. This will no longer have the same meaning”, “I hope an epic end for Ramses and Columba”, were some comments that the followers left on social networks.

YOU CAN SEE: “The Lord of the Skies”: who will be the villain? Explosive ending left a clue that few noticed

Advance of chapter 69 of “Invincible love”

“Invincible Love”: cast

Angelique Boyer as Marena Ramos-Leona Bravo

as Marena Ramos-Leona Bravo Daniel Elbittar as Gael Torrenegro

Danilo Carrera as Adrián Hernández-David Alejo

Guillermo Garcia as Ramses Torrenegro

Victor Gonzalez as Calixto

Marlene Favela as Columba Villarreal

Leticia Calderon as Josefa

Isa Tena as Ana Julia

Gaby Platas as Camila

Ana Tena as Lola

Juan Soler as Apollo.

#Apollo #died #quotinvincible #lovequot #fans #explode #quotThey #spoiled #novelquot