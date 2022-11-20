Apollo ready to take over the Seci holding of the Maccaferri family

The private fund Equity Apollo would be ready to take over the Seci holding, owned by the Maccaferri family which was declared bankrupt in recent days due to over 800 million euros in debt. The fund, as reported by the Corriere della Sera, has presented a proposal for a bankruptcy arrangement to take over what remains of the fortune of a family once among the most influential in Bologna.

Apollo, we read in the newspaper, wants to buy the majority of the Sigaro Toscano and the long line of properties, including also a share of Zambeccari Palace. THEThe dossiers are in the hands of the company’s curators. They will prepare their opinion in the coming weeks, then it will be up to the Court to assess whether the fund’s offer is fair. The last step, in the event of a green light, will then be up to the creditors who will have to approve the operation.

Apollo months ago had offered 200 million to take over Seci when i Maccaferri we were working on the settlement plan. The family, however, had rejected the offer of the fund and all the others (da Carlyle down) who had come forward. And then the bankruptcy decision had arrived, first requested by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, and then endorsed by the Court. Now Apollo falls into game. The Bolognese professionals linked to the company that manages more than half a billion assets around the world had been working on the operation for some time.

In their harsh report, reports Corriere della Sera, the curators had attacked the management of Seci targeting the absolute lack “of an adequate organisational, administrative and accounting structure”. The curators have pointed the finger at the total overlap between shareholders and managers of the company, a system of proxies inadequate and the lack of impartiality requirements of the control bodies. To verify the accounts of a group with a turnover of one billion, the curators say, was a natural person and not an auditing firm. Also for this reason the company had delayed in certifying the state of instability which led it to bankruptcy. From there the request for 322 million in damages to the former directors. If Apollo were able to complete the bankruptcy arrangement, he would also take charge of that request. This would also close the history of the holding company created by the Maccaferris in 1949 to bring together all the assets of an empire that has now changed hands.

